Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
& Other Stories
Metallic Gladiator Strappy Sandals
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Bridges Sandal
$160.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Miss KG
Eva Barely There Heels
$75.88
from
Bank Fashion
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Woven Ankle Boot Sandal
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Sophia Webster for J.Crew
Eva Pumps
$595.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted