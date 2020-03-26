Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Urban Outfitters
Metallic-flecked Toilet Seat
$79.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Doing your business has never looked so glam. Clear plastic toilet seat + cover with metallic gold or silver-flecked design and hinging structure. Hardware included.
Need a few alternatives?
Parachute Home
Cloud Cotton Robe
$99.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Danielle Kroll Anthropologie
Zodiac Bar Soap
$9.00
$4.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Riley Home
Hooded Waffle Robe
$109.00
$92.43
from
Riley Home
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$208.93
from
Brooklinen
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Noodle Set
$20.00
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Aido Stool
$129.00
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Rosa Velvet Dining Chair
$129.00
$99.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Percey Sofa
$849.00
$679.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Parachute Home
Cloud Cotton Robe
$99.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Danielle Kroll Anthropologie
Zodiac Bar Soap
$9.00
$4.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Riley Home
Hooded Waffle Robe
$109.00
$92.43
from
Riley Home
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$208.93
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted