Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Chloé
Metallic Flared Pants
$1595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Multicolored silk-blend jacquard Concealed hook, button and zip fastening at front 84% silk, 16% polyamide; pocket lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Designer color: Shale Black Imported
Featured in 1 story
Going-Out Clothes We Can Wear Out In Winter
by
Bobby Schuessler
Need a few alternatives?
Acne Studios
Gold Flare Trousers
£280.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
Zara
Trousers With Turn-up Hem
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$98.00
$73.50
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
More from Chloé
Chloé
Tiered Raw-hem Denim Midi Skirt
£750.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Chloé
Logo Embossed Tie Neck Blouse
£1130.00
from
Browns
BUY
Chloé
High-rise Tailored Crepe Shorts
£565.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Chloé
Chloé C Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
£1160.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted