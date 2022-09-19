AMI Paris

Metallic-effect Knitted Jumper

AMI Paris metallic-effect knitted jumper AMI Paris infuses this knitted jumper with shimmering metallic threads for an eye-catching look. Crafted from a deep purple wool-blend, the shiny speckles mimic the image of stars in the night sky. Highlights purple wool-blend metallic threading round neck long sleeves cropped Composition Polyamide 100%, Wool 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: FKS052060 Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size S