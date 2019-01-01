Search
Products fromShopHandbagsClutches
Opening Ceremony

Metallic Cinch Bag

$35.00
At Opening Ceremony
The Metallic Cinch Bag features the OC signature box logo at front in a striking, reflective style. The bag is finished with adjustable drawstrings for ultra cold‑weather versatility.
Featured in 1 story
Cool Gifts You Can Buy For Under $50
by Ray Lowe