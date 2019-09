RedValentino

Metallic-check Wool-blend Jacket

£595.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

RED Valentino's polished femininity is typified by this windowpane-check navy jacket that's cut from brushed wool-blend woven with glinting metallised copper-tone thread. It's crafted to a cropped, boxy silhouette punctuated by four flap pockets and shaped with a Peter Pan collar which can be accented with an optional satin ribbon. Style it with the label's matching tailored shorts for a well-groomed edit.