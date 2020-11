Threshold

Metal, Wood, And Leather Bar Cart – Gold – Threshold™

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Get ready for your next big gathering with the Metal, Wood and Leather Bar Cart from Threshold™. Store your items on the sleek shelves while not in use or wheel the cart around the room on the convenient casters to serve your guests their drinks to order. This is the perfect size for navigating between rooms so every guest is taken care of.