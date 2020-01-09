Hearth & Hand

Metal & Wood Accent Bench – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$189.99

Infuse a warm, rustic ambiance into your indoor space with this simple yet stylish Metal & Wood Accent Bench from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Crafted from a sturdy and durable metal and wood frame, this spacious rectangular bench comes topped off with a flat, non-upholstered wooden seat and back in natural wood tones that contrast perfectly with the lush green finish on the metal frame. Lightweight and compact, this open-back bench sports a perfectly angled back that offers a comfy seating experience year-round. The natural wood tones blend seamlessly with any existing color palette and a variety of decor styles. Place anywhere in your home — from the foyer to the lounge — for an instant update.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.