BrentMetalArt

Metal Wall Art For Entryway Coat Rack

$78.00 $62.40

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Specially designed Coat Hanger from our home art collection !! It will look great in your home and make a perfect Housewarming gift!! Just one nail is enough to hang them!! We provide powder coated laser cut marks and beautify your home. Shipping is provided by express cargo. SİZE WEIGHT : -3 hooks 15"(38cm) -6 hooks 31" (78cm) -Double combination version with 12 hooks 60" (150cm) DETAİL: Thickness 1.5 mm Material: steel TERMS OF USE: Two mounting tools will be sent with the product. Refunds and product returns are for damaged products only. Design By BrentMetalArt.. Dripping Wall art, Coat Racks, Metal Wall Art for Entryway Coat Rack, Wall Mounted Coat Racks hooks, coat hanger with hook