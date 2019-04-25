Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Topshop
Metal Shirred Bardot Top
$45.00
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
The bardot top gets a detailed update with our PETITE metal shirred bardot top. 93% Nylon,5% Elastane,2% Metallised fibre. Machine wash.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Area
Didi Zip Top
$180.00
from
Area
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Charron Top
$190.00
$133.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Floral Print Wrap Silk Blouse
$890.00
$623.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Gemstone Floral Silk Tee
$118.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted