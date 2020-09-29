INC

Wood/Metal Convenient clothing rack provides an easy solution to clothing storage in small spaces. Wooden shelves on bottom and side of the clothes rack for storing shoes, accessories, and more. Angled frame keeps clothes from hitting the wall, and provides a sturdy base so rack will not fall over. Easy to assemble garment rack with included parts (screwdriver required). Compliant with CARB regulation 93120 – Phase 2. Dimensions: 39. 80"L x 15. 75"W x 59. 45"H Weight Tolerance: 22 pounds hanger rod and bottom board, 11 pounds each side board