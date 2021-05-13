Zara

Metal Foil Loose Pigment

$12.90

At Zara

Shimmer, let loose. Swipe this pearlescent powder onto eyes, cheeks, or lips for a dense dose of glitter. This highly-concentrated, talc-free powder lends a blendable, buildable wash of color with a metallic-foil finish. Can be used wet or dry. APPLY YOURSELF 1. Dip applicator (wet or dry) into your loose pigment shade of choice. 2. Tap onto whatever area you want to highlight: inner corners of eyes, cheekbones, or center of lips. Can be used alone for a striking shimmer, or on top of your favorite eyeshadow, blush, or lipstick for more electrifying shine. “Layer these foiled pigments on top of other Zara Beauty eyeshadows to create a multifaceted effect.” — Diane Kendal This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.