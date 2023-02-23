Superday

Metal File Cabinet

$135.99

❤Lockable Mobile File Cabinet: 3-Drawer filing cabinet shipped fully assembled with 4 casters. 1 lock secures all the three drawers.Tips: 2 keys should be kept separately in case of losing. ❤Free Filing Cabinet Organizer: Drawer Organizer designed with five interior compartments perfect for organizing your odds and ends. Keeps your drawer neat and tidy, Removable casual design makes your cabinet more organized and files away important documents for a compact storage solution. ❤Reinvent Your Workspace: Equipped with 3 utility drawers and adjustable drawer-dividers to keep file folders in order; hanging-file drawer goes A4, F4, letter and legal; full-extension glides provide easy access to all folders. ❤User-Friendly Vertical File Cabinet: Anti-tilt mechanism allows only one drawer to open at the same time to prevent the cabinet from tipping forward. Rolling file cabinet design with set of 4 gray casters, 2 locking and 2 non-locking, prevent for accident roll away. ❤Sturdy & Durable Metal Cabinet: Our locking file cabinet fits under most desks for your home and office. Heavy-duty powder-coated steel construction with steel interior and lockable design keep the safety of your belongings and privacy at any time.