World Market

Metal Edge Laptop Desk

$89.99 $67.49

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Designed to hold your laptop close for easy use, our metal-edge desk is also a great surface for writing, propping up a book or enjoying a quick dinner in front of the tube. It features a distressed wood top in a natural walnut color and a powder-coated metal frame that accents the clean right angles of the piece.