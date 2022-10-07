Le Wand

Give your bondage play a style upgrade with the Luxe Gold Bracelet Cuffs that will add some sparkle to your submissive play. Gold Bracelet Cuffs — This gorgeous piece of bedroom jewelry will have your submissive on their knees. The beautiful gold bracelet cuffs shimmer and shine as they secure wrists in place. Sturdy Chain Link — The gorgeous gold cuffs are attached by a thick gold chain that comfortably secure wrists to one another. Beginners Friendly — Ease into sensual bondage play with these stylish cuffs that serve as a sensual introduction to kinky BDSM. Couples Friendly — Explore pleasure through restraint play that will allow one partner to take charge of the experience.