Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle – 128gb

$399.99 $349.99

Highlights Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber. Save $50 and get two iconic games included. Limited edition, while supplies last* Next level hardware - A super fast processor and high-resolution display help to keep your experience smooth and seamless, even as high speed action unfolds around you Experience total immersion - 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback make virtual worlds feel real Enter new realities - Travel universes in blockbuster fantasies, scare yourself witless in horror adventures or collaborate with colleagues in innovative workspaces An expanding universe - Explore over 350 titles across gaming, fitness, social/multiplayer and entertainment, including exclusive blockbuster releases and totally unique VR experiences Come together, wherever you are - Enter incredible social spaces and multiplayer arenas to take in live events with friends and family, find your new workout crew or join quests with fellow adventurers No wires, no limits - With a wireless headset, intuitive controls, a built-in battery and easy setup, Quest 2 is the all-in-one system that truly sets you free to roam in VR. No PC or console needed Set up for safety - Quest 2’s easy-to-use Guardian boundary lets you set your designated play space and alerts you if you move outside it Take VR anywhere - With no additional equipment needed, you can take your lightweight and portable Quest 2 wherever you go in the real world Meta Quest is for ages 13+