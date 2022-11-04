Meta

Meta Quest 2 — 128 Gb

$399.00

Buy Meta Quest 2. Get Beat Saber. For a limited time, get the hit VR rhythm game included when you buy Meta Quest 2.* Keep your experience smooth and seamless, even as high speed action unfolds around you with a super-fast processor and high-resolution display. Experience total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback, working together to make virtual worlds feel real. Explore an expanding universe of over 350 titles across gaming, fitness, social/multiplayer and entertainment, including exclusive blockbuster releases and totally unique VR experiences. Travel universes in blockbuster fantasies, scare yourself witless in horror adventures or collaborate with colleagues in innovative workspaces. Come together in incredible social spaces and multiplayer arenas as you take in live events with friends and family, find your new workout crew or join quests with fellow adventurers. Be truly free to roam in VR With a wireless headset, intuitive controls, a built-in battery, easy setup and no PC or console needed* Play without worries as an easy-to-use Guardian boundary lets you set your designated play space and alerts you if you move outside it. Take VR your lightweight and portable Quest 2 wherever you go in the real world. For ages 13 and up only. *Offer valid with the purchase of a new Meta Quest 2 device (128GB or 256GB) (“Qualifying Product”) between August 1, 2022 12:01 AM PST– December 31, 2022 11:59 PM PST and while supplies last. User account (“Account”) required. Offer Item (digital content): Beat Saber in the Meta Quest Store (approx. retail value $29.99). Additional downloadable content, including future music packs and other content, sold separately. To receive Offer Item, Qualifying Product must be first activated between August 1, 2022 12:01 AM PST - January 31, 2023 11:59 PM PST through an Account without Beat Saber entitlement previously enabled on such account (“Activation”). Upon Activation, you will receive a notification message via email, in your mobile app, and in VR with a link to redeem the Offer Item from the Meta Quest Store. There are no redemption codes in connection with this Offer. Offer Item must be redeemed within 14 days upon Activation. Once redeemed, Offer Item remains available for download indefinitely. Limit of one (1) Offer Item per Qualifying Product, regardless of the number of Accounts connected to such Qualifying Product. Qualifying Products first activated through an Account with Beat Saber entitlement previously enabled are ineligible to receive Offer Item. Not valid on prior orders or purchases. Offer is non-transferable, not for resale, and not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Offer may be canceled or modified at any time without notice. Void where prohibited or restricted.