Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Blindness
Met Face Mask
$63.00
At MET Store
Featured in 1 story
There's No Merch Quite Like Met Gala Merch
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Accessorize
Large Simple Alice Hair Band
£3.50
from
Accessorize
Pritties UK
Black Satin Padded Headband
$5.50
from
Amazon
QtGirl
Headband
$5.99
from
Amazon
Grand Bloom Store
Black And White Padded Headband
£19.98
from
Etsy
More from Blindness
Blindness
Met Chin Mask
$100.00
from
MET Store
More from Hair Accessories
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
