Clare V.

Messenger Bag

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Leather: Woven cowhide Gold-tone hardware Zip closure Optional strap Textile lining Weight: 19oz / 0.54kg Imported, Bangladesh Style #CLARE21081 A chic and polished go-to for every day, this Clare V. messenger bag features a roomy silhouette, and is crafted entirely from woven brown leather.