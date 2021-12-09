RUDSAK

Messa Ski Pants

$545.00

Welcome winter with the MESSA by RUDSAK, a women’s slim fit snow pant designed in element-resisting power stretch fabric to protect you on the mountains. Featuring a branded strip down the side of each leg, these ski pants stand out on the slopes. Stirrups allow you to secure these around your feet, allowing you to move with ease. Waterproof zippers add extra water-resistance, while adjustable and removable elastic suspenders hold these in place under your ski jacket. Join RUDSAK’s Ski club and take it outside this winter. Style # 8121547 Temperature Rating -15°C