United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Wayfair Basics
Mesh Task Office Chair
$160.01$69.99
At Wayfair
Every teen needs a desk chair to support them while they do their homework, and this one has their back! This task chair features a mid-back design wrapped in polyester mesh for a breathable, functional platform to perch while you work or play. Dual-wheel casters on its five-star base make it easy to flow from the desk to the printer and beyond. Plus, an adjustable height lever pairs with a swivel function to ensure they always find that perfect position.