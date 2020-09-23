Wayfair Basics

Mesh Task Office Chair

$160.01 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Every teen needs a desk chair to support them while they do their homework, and this one has their back! This task chair features a mid-back design wrapped in polyester mesh for a breathable, functional platform to perch while you work or play. Dual-wheel casters on its five-star base make it easy to flow from the desk to the printer and beyond. Plus, an adjustable height lever pairs with a swivel function to ensure they always find that perfect position.