H&M x Mugler

Mesh-paneled Bodysuit

$74.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Mugler H&M. Fitted bodysuit in stretch jersey with skin-baring spiral panels in mesh for a sheer illusion. Designer’s logo is printed at front. High neck, concealed zipper at back with a star-shaped zipper pull, and extra-long sleeves. Concealed snap fasteners at gusset.