Jessica McClintock

Mesh Evening Pouch

$33.00

Synthetic Imported Textile lining Snap closure 7" high 9" wide HANDBAG AND CLUTCH: A handbag and evening clutch in one, this evening purse can be held by its ring top handle or held as an elegant clutch. SIZE: 10. 6" x 5. 2" x . 3. 9" jessica McClintock logan ball mesh evening pouch Jessica McClintock offers premier evening bags and clutches for women. This evening bag offers a dual purpose - it operates as a women's handbag when held with the strap, as well as a modern and unique evening wristlet. Use the strap for hands-free wear, or tuck it discreetly into the purse when you want to hold it as an elegant clutch. This convenient feature makes it ideal to be used as an evening purse or wristlet bag for weddings and parties as well as formal gatherings.just the right size for a night out this women's evening bag is the ideal size for a night out. It's big enough to carry your essential items such as your smart phone, id cards, phone, money and makeup while still being able to close shut, but small enough to easily carry as an evening purse if preferred.magnetic snap closure with interior slip pocket keeping this women's evening purse closed is easy with a magnetic snap closure ensuring all your valuable items stay inside this purse. Inside this multifunctional clutch purse there is an interior slip pocket to organize your personal items like money, credit cards or make-up. wristlet strap for an elegant look the strap of this evening bag allows it to be held comfortably in your hand or around your wrist. It's perfect to be used as a wedding bag, for proms, or walking from the restaurant to the club while enjoying a night out on the town. evening bag goes with anything a modern and playful exterior on the outside of this women's evening handbag, gives it a contemporary feel that looks great with both formal wear for weddings and proms as well as more casual evening wear when you want to make a statement. With multiple color options it will work with virtually any outfit.