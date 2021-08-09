Telfar

Telfar Mesh Drawstring T – Liberia

$60.00

At Telfar

Mesh T shirt with TELFAR PERFORMANCE logo on chest and TEAM LIBERIA insignia, gathers at the waist with a nylon drawstring. Available in XS-2XL sizes. See the size chart below to find your size. XS S M L XL 2XL Body Length 24" 25" 26" 27" 28" 29" Shoulder Width 17 3/4" 18 3/4" 19 3/4" 20 3/4" 21 3/4" 22 3/4" Chest 19" (38) 21" (42) 23" (46) 25" (50) 27" (54) 29" (58) Sleeve Length 8 1/4" 8 5/8" 9" 9 3/8" 9 3/4" 10 1/8" *If you are between sizes we recommend choosing the larger size. Materials: 100% Polyester