Alexa Chung

Mesh Cycling Short

$150.00
At Need Supply
Description Plaid bike short from Alexa Chung. Low rise. Elasticized waist. Raw hem. Lined. Long-thigh length. • Mesh • 90% nylon, 10% elastane • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 9" waist 13.5" hips 8.5" rise 11.5" inseam 5.5" leg opening Measurements taken from size UK 6. Model Measurements Model is in size UK 6. Model is 5'9" | 30" bust | 24" waist | 34.5" hips. Fit Notes Tight fit. Sizing Notes UK sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $100. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
