Color: MADE YOU BLUSH
Color Meaning: Romantic, Inspiring, Feminine
SCRUB yourself SEXY with this magical bath cloth. The unique texture of the mesh will clean and exfoliate your skin like no other. Open it up to reach your back with ease. Just use with soap or shower gel and massage over body. The result? Lather for days and soft smooth skin. It gets better with every use. You will thank us later.
Textured surface
Large size can scrub your back (Length stretches up to 50”)
Long lasting
100% Nylon
Hand cut with LUV