Bluboon

Mesh Beach Tote Bag With Cooler

$34.99 $21.99

100% Polyester Mesh lining Zipper closure BEST BEACH GIFT: This fashionable, lightweight, large mesh beach tote bag with an additional cooler compartment, perfect for a day at the beach, cruises or that summer vacation. Our beach bag is durably made with mesh sides including zip pockets to hold your essentials in place. Built in upgrated SBS zippers, more durable. BUILT IN DETACHABLE COOLER: That’s right, the bottom of this mesh beach bag featuring a dual zipped detachable insulated cooler section! Perfect for keeping your food and drinks cool and fresh, this picnic lunch cooler bag attribute makes the bag a must for any parent. And you can take it off whenever you don't need it. LARGE CAPACITY: This large beach tote bag can easily carry for all your adventures items, such as towels, swimming accessories, beach books, sunglass, picnic snacks and more. Features with one external zippered pocket for valuables or cell phone,wallet and keys. COMFORTABLE CARRY ON: Durable in construction with padded, reinforced handles for comfort and a shoulder drop, this tote bag is perfect for the beach, cruise, pool, parks, picnics, BBQ's, camping, road trips, vacations, festivals, travel tote, market shopping, grocery and sporting events. Thanks to the breathable and roomy mesh beach bag on top, finding your beach essentials quickly, shaking sand away easily, and letting wet items dry odor-freely.