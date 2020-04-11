Ashley Graham

Mesh And Lace Bralette 1 – 4

$45.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Addition Elle

Item 431836 This plus size bralette combines comfort and perfect cut with power mesh at back for added support. Lift & Support: - Wirefree Straps & Hooks: - Adjustable straps - Sliders allow for ease of strap adjustment Features: - Microfiber neckline band - Lace and mesh applique on cups - Back and side lined with power mesh - Flat elastic under the bust About Ashley Graham Lingerie Fashion icon, plus size supermodel, and body activist Ashley Graham, wants to share her refined and avant-garde vision for lingerie. Featuring luxurious, intricate details, Ashley's collection of statement lingerie is sure to be adored by all.