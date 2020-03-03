Paddywax

Mesa Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle In Matte Speckled Ceramic, 10 Oz.

$25.00

SWEET FRAGRANCE: Notes of star anise, juicy plum, and black orchid lend to this candle's sweet aroma; we work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality, candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood EARTH-INSPIRED: The Mesa Collection is bringing topography to the table with its earthy fragrances and matte speckled ceramic vessels, each topped with an embossed dust cover CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 10-ounce ceramic vessel is filled with our Velvet Plum & Orchid scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: The vessels in this collection are designed with upcycling in mind - once you finish burning the candles, you can use them as a stackable cream and sugar pottery set ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddy wax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home Paddy wax Candles Mesa Collection Velvet Plum & Orchid. Velvet Plum & Orchid in a ceramic container brings a sweet fragrance to your home. Each Paddy wax Candle is hand poured in the USA using a soy wax blend and 100% U. S. -sourced cotton wicks. SCENT LAYERS Top Notes: Star Anise, Lemon Blossom, Strawberry & Rose Petals Middle Notes: Juicy Plum, Huckleberry, Black Orchid & Raspberry Merlot Base Notes: Burgundy Woods, Red Oak, Vanilla, Patchouli & Amber CANDLE DETAILS Wax: Vegan soy-blend wax. Scent: Essential-oil blend. Size: 10-ounce container. Origin: Hand poured in the USA. ARTFULLY CRAFTED Paddy wax is an artisan candle company in Nashville, TN, founded in 1996. Each candle features a soy wax blend hand-poured into an easily repurposed vessel with cotton wicks. Specializing in candles and diffusers that compliment home decor trends, Paddy wax candles are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set