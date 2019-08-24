Clinique's Merry Moisture Set is a hydration duo for skin and lips in a hanging ornament gift box. Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator with hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water gives skin the power to rehydrate itself. Moisturizer provides 72 hours of nonstop hydration and delivers an instant moisture boost. Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration combines a pop of color with a splash of hydration, drenching lips in weightless gloss that's all shine, no stick. Lip-loving ingredients help smooth and condition lips.