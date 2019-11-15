Soko Glam

Merry & Bright Sheet Mask Set

$35.00

’Tis the season to glow! This limited edition set (a $55 value!) features 10 individual sheet masks housed in a festive red velvet branded bag pouch. Tip: Reuse the pouch as a travel makeup bag! From brightening and moisturizing sheets to tightening and sebum-controlling formulas, there’s truly a solution for every skin concern. In addition to best-selling favorites from brands like Mediheal and Missha, you’ll also find the Cell Fusion C Post Alpha First Cooling Mask, exclusive to the set. The soothing hydrogel mask contains anti-inflammatory ingredients such as guaiazulene (an extract of chamomile oil) and pine bark extract. The set includes 10 single sheet masks: - Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Moisture Mask (x 1) - #17vderma PibuWang Mask - REST (x 1) - Klavuu Green Pearlsation Teatree Care Mask (x 1) - Mediheal W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Sheet Mask (x 1) - Leaders AC Clear Treatment Mask (x 1) - Leaders Brightening Recovery Mask (x 1) - Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Hydro Gel Mask (x 1) - Cell Fusion C Post Alpha First Cooling Mask (x 1) - Ultru I'm Sorry For My Skin Jelly Mask - Pore Care (x 1) - Manefit Bling Bling Soothing Aqua Collagen Hydrogel Mask (x 1) *This set is final sale.