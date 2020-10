Merry & Bright

Holiday Deck The Howls With Jerky Advent Calendar

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Petsmart

Deck the howls with jerky with this Merry & Bright Ultimate 25-Day Advent Calendar for Dogs. Your dog has been good all year, so why not include them in the holiday countdown with an advent calendar of their very own.Only at PetSmart.Key Benefits: 25 Jerky ChewsFor light and moderate chewers