Anthropologie
Merriton King Bed
$1398.00$1118.40
At Anthropologie
A harmonious pairing of gleaming brass and modern lucite punctuates the polished lacquer of our neatly proportioned Merriton collection. Complete with a chamfered-edge headboard and a streamlined silhouette, this bed offers a distinguished spot for your slumbers. King Overall: 52.75"H, 83"W, 85"D King Distance Between Legs: 76.25" short side; 81" long side Headboard Height: 52.75" Footboard Height: 15" Leg Height: 7" Under Clearance: 7"