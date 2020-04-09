Anthropologie

Merriton Desk

$598.00

Style No. 47014535; Color Code: 010 Gleaming brass accents affixed to stately wood form a harmonious pairing on this streamlined, chamfered-edge silhouette. For product details, ordering assistance and more, please contact our furniture specialists. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Walnut, engineered hardwood; lacquered white finish Lucite and brass hardware; lucite accents may rotate Two drawers Drawers open on wooden glides Dust and clean gently with a warm, damp cloth If liquid spills occur, blot - do not rub - with clean, dry cloth Avoid using chemical cleaners Avoid placing in direct sunlight or in hot, damp conditions Levelers included Anti-tip hardware included for extra safety and stability No assembly required This piece is intended for indoor use Imported Dimensions 31"H, 48"W, 18"D 45" between legs Drawer Interiors: 3"H, 20"W, 14"D Under Clearance: 25"