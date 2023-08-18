Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Anthropologie
Merriton Desk
$748.00
$598.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Merriton Desk
BUY
$598.40
$748.00
Anthropologie
Vinsetto
Executive Office Chair With High Back Diamond Stitching
BUY
$249.69
Target
AllModern
Aspen Swivel Office Chair
BUY
$186.00
AllModern
Linon
Draper Task Chair With Swivel
BUY
$235.65
$300.00
Walmart
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven Faux Leather Tote
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rose Petals Wallpaper
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Olive Leaf Mirror
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pavo Wine Holder
BUY
$118.00
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Furniture
Anthropologie
Merriton Desk
BUY
$598.40
$748.00
Anthropologie
Vinsetto
Executive Office Chair With High Back Diamond Stitching
BUY
$249.69
Target
AllModern
Aspen Swivel Office Chair
BUY
$186.00
AllModern
Linon
Draper Task Chair With Swivel
BUY
$235.65
$300.00
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted