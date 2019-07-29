Merola Tile

Merola Tile Pescado Glossy Agua Ceramic Mosaic Tile - 3 In. X 4 In. Tile Sample

$3.95

At The Home Depot

The popular Pescado Glossy Agua now comes in a sample size. The Merola Tile Pescado Glossy Agua Ceramic Mosaic Tile - 3 in. x 4 in. Tile Sample captures a unique oval design. This mosaic features watercolor teal and aqua tones in the center banded with white on the edge. The end effect is a pleasing mixture of cool-toned tints with additional dimension added by the high-gloss finish. This tile is a perfect choice on its own or coordinated with other colors in our Pescado series. See 206729749 for the full size mosaic.