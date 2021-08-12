Mermade Hair

Mermade Hair Claw Clip

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

An adorable claw clip to keep your hair in place. Pink tortoiseshell colour. Get your hair out of your face, and look sensational while you’re at it, with the Mermade Hair Claw Clip - Pink. This ‘90s style hair clip will have you feeling like the coolest mum outside your primary school, and we mean that in the best way. Pair it with loose waves and high-waisted Levi’s. Winner. Why will I love the Mermade Hair Claw Clip - Pink? Tortoiseshell pink claw clip Also available in a clear acetate Use while getting ready, or as part of your finished style Big enough to hold up long hair Smooth edges, won’t pull at your hair Gold logo Who is the Mermade Hair Claw Clip - Pink best for? Anyone with medium to long hair and a penchant for the ‘90s, we’d say. How should I use the Mermade Hair Claw Clip - Pink? Simply twist your hair up and secure with this clip. Ideal for keeping your hair out of the way while you have a hair mask in, too. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.