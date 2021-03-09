Anthropologie

Meriwether Sofa

$2498.00

Details Overall Dimensions: WIDTH: 96.0" x HEIGHT: 37.0" x HEIGHT: 37.0" x WIDTH: 96.0" x DEPTH: 48.0" x DEPTH: 48.0" LEG HEIGHT: 1.5" UNDER CLEARANCE: 1.5" UNDER CLEARANCE: 1.5" ARM HEIGHT: 24.0" BACK HEIGHT: 29.0" BACK HEIGHT: 29.0" ARM HEIGHT: 24.0" ARM WIDTH: 6.0" ARM WIDTH: 6.0" DISTANCE BETWEEN ARMS: 83.0" DISTANCE BETWEEN ARMS: 83.0" LEG HEIGHT: 1.5" SEAT HEIGHT: 21.0" SEAT HEIGHT: 21.0" SEAT DEPTH: 31.0" SEAT DEPTH: 31.0" Why We Love It Featuring layered, double seat cushions, our Meriwether collection offers a super comfortable, sink-into-me design that rivals any bed. Relaxed, loose pillow cushions filled with a feather blend invite laidback warmth into your space, while a deep seat carves out an idyllic spot for daytime naps or cuddle time with the family (pets included!). Additional Details Includes two throw pillows Two layered seat and two back cushions Cushions are removable and reversible for fabric All legs are removable This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Style No. 60670916 Cushion Content High-resiliency foam core cushions are wrapped in soft fiber padding and a hypo-allergenic blend of down and feathers, for a plush seat with a casual silhouette Seat and Back Flexolator seat suspension Frame Stick-built hardwood frame Color and Finish Due to the handcrafted nature of our custom furniture, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Care Instructions Please reference our upholstery care guide Origin Handcrafted in the USA