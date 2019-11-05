Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Woolly Clothing Co.
Merino Wool Legging
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Flatlock seams, tagless interior, soft elastic jacquard. Merino / elastane construction for extra stretch, odor resistance, moisture wicking, itch free, 4-season comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Faux Suede Leggings
$110.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Leggings With Creases
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Satina
High Waisted Leggings
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tamara Melas
Dana Two-piece Coat
$499.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
More from Woolly Clothing Co.
More from Leggings
Anthropologie
Faux Suede Leggings
$110.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Prada
Zip-embellished Floral-print Leggings
$1260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
H&M
Leggings With Creases
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
from
BB Dakota
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted