Studio Nicholson

Merino Vulcanised Sole Canvas Shoe In Cream

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Studio Nicholson

Classic canvas plimsoll produced in collaboration with Moonstar, Japan. Moonstar fire each pair of sneakers in a kiln, giving the sole a uniquely flexible and highly durable finish. Unisex - sizes run one size larger, take a size smaller to your normal size. Hand Sewn Canvas Uppers Rubber Toe Cap Kiln Fired Vulcanised Rubber Sole Made In Japan