Studio Nicholson
Merino Vulcanised Sole Canvas Shoe In Cream
£135.00
At Studio Nicholson
Classic canvas plimsoll produced in collaboration with Moonstar, Japan. Moonstar fire each pair of sneakers in a kiln, giving the sole a uniquely flexible and highly durable finish. Unisex - sizes run one size larger, take a size smaller to your normal size. Hand Sewn Canvas Uppers Rubber Toe Cap Kiln Fired Vulcanised Rubber Sole Made In Japan