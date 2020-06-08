Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Patagonia
Merino Short-sleeve Bike Jersey
$89.00
$44.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Backcountry
To you biking is all about the simplicity of the trail, so why complicate things when it comes to the clothing?
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS WHITE
Two-piece Loose Fit Shirt
$64.00
$22.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Everlane
Linen Short-sleeve Shirt
£42.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Paloma Wool
Sauna Tube Top - Natural
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
Carhartt
Workwear Pocket T-shirt
$16.99
from
Carhartt
BUY
More from Patagonia
Patagonia
Retro Pile Jacket
£119.00
from
End
BUY
Patagonia
P-6 Label Trad Cap
$29.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Patagonia
Capilene Air Balaclava
$55.00
$38.50
from
Backcountry
BUY
Patagonia
Los Gatos Vest
$99.00
$50.09
from
Back Country
BUY
More from Tops
ASOS WHITE
Two-piece Loose Fit Shirt
$64.00
$22.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Everlane
Linen Short-sleeve Shirt
£42.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Paloma Wool
Sauna Tube Top - Natural
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
Carhartt
Workwear Pocket T-shirt
$16.99
from
Carhartt
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted