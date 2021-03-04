Arket

Merino Boxy Jacket

£125.00

A knitted jacket with a short and boxy silhouette. Made with a firm and compact half-Milano knit structure from a blend of RWS certified merino wool and cotton. The elastic tapes inside the shoulders help the garment to keep shape. Flat collar Two patch pockets Two-way zip closure at front Full-fashion marks at the armhole, shoulders and collar front The wool comes from non-mulesed sheep and is certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU815571) – an independent, voluntary standard ensuring that wool from certified farms is properly identified and tracked through all processing stages. The goal of RWS is to protect the sheep that supply the wool and the land on which they graze