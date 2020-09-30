United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Meri Meri
Enamel Pin Advent Calendar
$44.00
At Target
The problem with chocolate advent calendars is that once the contents have been eaten, there's simply an empty box left. So, this year how about buying a gift that will keep on giving? This very special advent calendar includes a themed box with numbered trays. Each day will reveal a bright and colorful enamel pin, that can be worn over and over again for lots of fabulous accessorizing. nThemed box with numbered trays. Reveal assorted lapel pins. Neon print & silver holographic detail