Madewell

Merewif Feelings Ring

$92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Self-taught jewelry designer Savannah Watson creates laid-back pieces inspired by the organic beauty and textures of the sea. A color changing stone to reflect your mood with "FEELINGS" engraved on the inside band. 10 mm color changing stone. Gold-plated brass. Made in the USA. This description was written by Merewif. M9316