Project 62

Meredith Trio Hexagonal Accent Tables

$129.99 $116.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Revamp your home decor with the Meredith Hexagonal Accent Table Set. This occasional table set comes with three coordinating accent pieces designed in stunning modern fashion with durable metal frames, paper veneer tops with varying powder-coated finishes, and ultra-clean lines. Lightweight and versatile, they can easily be stacked on top of each other for easy storage or toted from room to room to fulfill a multitude of functions. Table dimensions: 18 inches H x 18.7 inches W x 15.7 inches D (Large), 16.5 inches H x 17 inches W x 14.2 inches D (Medium), 15.5 inches H x 15.3 inches W x 12.5 inches D (Small).