Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Molly Goddard
Meredith One-shoulder Bow-detailed Gathered Taffeta Dress
£920.00
£276.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Oak + Fort
Https://www.oakandfort.com/short-slip-dress?location=&q
BUY
$58.00
Oak + Fort
Trophy Wife
Paradise Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$324.00
Trophy Wife
H&M
Glittery Slip Dress
BUY
$24.99
H&M
Mango
Strapless Dress
BUY
$19.99
$29.99
Mango
More from Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard
Laurel Dress Ivory
BUY
£1200.00
Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard
Blair Striped Wool Vest
BUY
$524.09
Net-A-Porter
Molly Goddard
Ruffled Tulle Dress
BUY
$721.00
$1803.00
Farfetch
Molly Goddard
Benny Fair Isle Wool Sweater
BUY
£350.00
MatchesFashion
More from Dresses
Oak + Fort
Https://www.oakandfort.com/short-slip-dress?location=&q
BUY
$58.00
Oak + Fort
Good American
Plissé Midi Dress
BUY
$140.00
Nordstrom
Trophy Wife
Paradise Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$324.00
Trophy Wife
Saint Art
Haley Dress
BUY
$185.00
Saint Art
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted