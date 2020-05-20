Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo
Mercerized Cotton Gathered Sleeve Dress
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Attractive glossy and beautiful texture. Voluminous sleeves for a modern design.
Need a few alternatives?
J.ING
Charlene Cheetah Midi Dress
$128.00
$40.96
from
J.ING
BUY
Free People
Eva Shirt Dress
$148.00
from
Free People
BUY
Banana Republic
Double-breasted Trench Dress
$139.00
$69.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Reformation
Rylan Two Piece
£160.00
£112.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Jumpsuit
£34.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Ponte Slim Pants
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Linen Cotton Blend Relax Fit Shorts
£19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini
$7.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Dresses
J.ING
Charlene Cheetah Midi Dress
$128.00
$40.96
from
J.ING
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Elodie Pleated Silk Midi Dress
$625.00
$375.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Free People
Eva Shirt Dress
$148.00
from
Free People
BUY
Everlane
The Cotton Shirtdress
$80.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted