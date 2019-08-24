Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Mercer Medium Convertible Tote Bag
$298.00
$156.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Cowhide Pebbled leather Accordion interior Open top Interior utility clip Padlock charm Zip interior pockets Optional crossbody strap Dust bag included Partially lined Weight: 29oz / 0.82kg Imported, Bangladesh Style #MMKOR21487
Featured in 1 story
Shopbop’s Clearing House With Its Sale-On-Sale
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
Pernille Translucent Cargo Bag
£128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Target
Satchel
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Top Stitch Baguette Bag
$39.00
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Nunoo Bags
Pernille Translucent Cargo Bag
$155.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from MICHAEL Michael Kors
DETAILS
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Lottie Chelsea Boots
$175.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pleated Printed Crepe Midi Dress
$165.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Margaret Strappy Peep Toe Ankle Boots
$140.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Ribbed Turtleneck Dress
$175.00
$65.63
from
Michael Kors
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted