Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Kate Spade New York
Meow Sweater
$228.00
Buy Now
Review It
At kate spade new york
When you want to show your wild side but keep your cool-cat reputation in check, the subtle meow across this ultra-wearable black sweater will do the trick.
Featured in 1 story
22 Purrfect Gifts For All The Cat Ladies Out There
by
Erin Cunningham
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Michael Kors Collection
Cashmere Leopard Print Sweater
$1995.00
$798.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Rib Sweater With High Neck
$41.69
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
$1150.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
DETAILS
Moth
Shimmer Pullover
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kate Spade New York
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Take The Cake Porcelain Picture Frame
$99.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Nolita Glass Storage, Set Of 2
$25.00
$17.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Charles Lane Stemless Wine Glasses, Set Of 2
$30.00
$21.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Dinner Plate, Strawberries
$14.00
$9.80
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted