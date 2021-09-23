Mented

At a glance Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Deeply moisturizing nude lip shade Perfect blend of browns and pinks to enhance your multi-hued lips. Vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic, cruelty free, and gluten free Available in 9 shades Vanilla scented Castor oil Made in USA Specifications Suggested Age: 16 Years and Up Health Facts: Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Contains Oils, Petroleum-Free, Propylene Glycol-Free, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Vegan, Paraben-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Talcum-Free, Non-Toxic, Butylparaben-Free Capacity (Volume): .13 Ounces Color Family: Pink Color Palette: Bright Tones Product Form: Stick Beauty Purpose: Brightening TCIN: 79842328 UPC: 810502032177 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-5963 Origin: Made in the USA Description Looking for the perfect pink for darker lips? You've come to the right place. Nude La La's brown-and-pink blend provides a full coverage nude for women of many hues. Deeply moisturizing nude lip shade with the perfect blend of browns and pinks to enhance your multi-hued lips. All lipsticks are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic, cruelty free, and proudly made in the USA. Mented Cosmetics is a pigment-first beauty brand celebrating women of all hues. Created by two Harvard Business School grads KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, the company launched in Spring 2017 with six nude lipsticks and has since expanded into all major color cosmetics categories. Mented believes beauty must be inclusive and that no one should be an afterthought. Creating vegan beauty products with your pigment in mind, Mented sees you, hears you, and celebrates you. All products are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty free. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.